Only bottom-place Watford have scored few goals in the Premier League than Steve Bruce’s side.

Newcastle, 17th in the league ahead of tomorrow’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, have scored six goals so far this season, and the team’s form in the final third of the pitch has left Bruce with two choices.

“That is the conundrum we face,” said United’s head coach. “There are two solutions, either change the system or change the personnel. We’ll see how we go tomorrow. That’s obviously the conundrum we have.”

Bruce, however, is likely to keep faith with £40million summer signing Joelinton. He said: “The club has invested heavily, and unfortunately forward players, no matter what they do, are judged on how many goals they score.”