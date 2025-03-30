Crooks rues errors as Boldon CA are beaten by in-form Sunderland West End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boldon CA were beaten by a Sunderland West End side that have hit a fine run of form during the second half of the Northern League season.

Dan Crooks blamed missed chances and mistakes after Boldon CA slipped to a defeat at Northern League Division Two rivals Sunderland West End on Friday night.

Boldon actually made the perfect start at Ford Hub as Liam Heywood continued his good form in front of goal by opening the scoring on nine minutes. However, it was West End that took a narrow lead into half-time thanks to a John Anderson equaliser and a goal from top goalscorer Craig Linsel.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Former FC Hartlepool striker Linsel then doubled his tally for the day just six minutes after the restart and that goal provided decsive - despite Heywood giving his side some hope of snatching a point when he grabbed his second goal of the game with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Crooks was left disappointed by the defeat and urged his side to move on from the loss by taking points from their final three games of the season.

He told The Gazette: “We don’t know how we haven’t managed to get at least a point out of it. We played some great football but making three mistakes and missing golden chances is not the recipe to win football games. There’s no valid excuses for the defeat, it’s just time to move on and look to bounce back. We have three games left got to get some more points on the board and end the season on a positive note.”

Boldon are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Chester-le-Street Town at The Villa.

