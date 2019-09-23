Andy Carroll. (Pic: Martin Swinney)

Carroll made his second Newcastle United debut in Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion. And the striker went up against Blyth-born Burn.

"It was a good battle marking him, and, as a Newcastle fan myself, it was nice to see him out on the pitch,” said Burn. “He's had a tough time with injuries, so it was good for him to be back.

"I like a challenge, so I tried to follow him wherever he went to compete. It's a positive result, but we probably deserved a win for the way we played, even though when Carroll came on it probably changed the dynamic and it got the crowd into it.”

Dan Burn, left, and Andy Carroll.

Asked if Carroll had left a mark on him, Burn said: "No, I asked for his shirt after the game.

“It was nice to see him out there. I know he's had a tough time off the pitch with injuries, and I do hope it works out for him. You could see how much the fans love him. Even when he was just out warming up, it was like he'd scored a goal.”

Burn, once a season-ticket holder at Newcastle, watched Carroll during his first spell at the club.

"I used to have a season ticket here, so I used to watch him a lot when he was younger,” said the 27-year-old.

"The fans love a local lad, it's a different level of passion they get from the fans for being local. They don't even have to do loads, they just have to run round and the crowd love it.”

On the shirt, Burn added: “My brother asked me if I could get it for him, and I won't be able to leave the ground until I've got it!”

Burn was rejected by United as a schoolboy.