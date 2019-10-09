A debut goal against Manchester United – and a night in Blu Bambu
Matty Longstaff’s goal against Manchester United brought back memories for David Edgar – and Andy Carroll.
Longstaff scored Newcastle United’s goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win at St James’s Park after being handed his Premier League debut.
Edgar was watching from Canada, where he now plays plays for Forge. The defender – who started his career at Newcastle – made his first home appearance against Man United on New Year’s Day 2007. And he scored. Andy Carroll was on the bench for the game, which ended 2-2 thanks to Edgar’s deflected equaliser.
The defender tweeted: “Imagine being 19 scoring for your boyhood club @NUFC on your debut against Man U! Congrats @mattylobby48 buzzing for you mate. Great to see @AndyTCarroll back fit again too!”
Carroll, re-signed in August, posted a photograph on Twitter of him with Edgar celebrating the win that night. He tweeted: “I’ve just been talking about that … what a night! No Blu Bambu though!”