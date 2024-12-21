Dickman hails South Shields attitude as Blackett brace secures win against Marine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields moved to within touching distance of the National League North play-offs with a home win against Marine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman praised his side for bouncing back from their defeat at Curzon Ashton by claiming all three points in their home game with Marine.

Dickman’s men were comfortably beaten by the National League North leaders last weekend but that loss was put firmly behind them as top goalscorer Paul Blackett came to the fore once again by firing the goals that helped his side overcome their fellow Mariners at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Blackett celebrates on of his two goals in South Shields' home win against Marine (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The former Spennymoor Town and Gateshead frontman grabbed his thirteenth goal of the season inside the opening quarter of an hour when he converted from the penalty spot after he had been upended by visitors captain Josh Wardle. Blackett went on to double his tally and his side’s lead on 25 minutes as he raced in behind the defence and kept his cool to expertly lift the ball over goalkeeper Matty Corran and into the empty net.

Both sides had chances to add to the scoring as the blustery conditions that battered South Tyneside for large parts of the afternoon made for a scrappy affair. However, Blackett’s brace proved to be the difference when the full-time whistle was blown and Mariners boss Dickman was pleased to see his players show an improvement in all aspects of their game as they moved to within two points of the play-off spots.

He said: “The first half we played some good football. The build-up play to get the penalty was really good and it was an excellent second goal as well. We were good and how we like to play. The second half was a different side to us in terms of us having to show a bit more character and having to dig in. We had to do what people call the nasty side of the game a little bit better and I think we did that. The biggest thing was that we needed a reaction from our performance last week and I think we certainly got that.”

Intriguingly, the Mariners have conceded more goals that their visitors so far this season and actually have a worse defensive record than ten of the 15 sides sat beneath them in the National League North table after the weekend results. That explained why Dickman so keen to express his delight over seeing his side keep on their fifth clean sheet of the season as he challenged his players to build on a strong defensive display as they head into a double-header of North East derbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The clean sheet is massive,” explained the former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach. “We’ve conceded too many goals up to this point and we need to improve that. Today was the first rung on the ladder to doing that – now we’ve got to make sure we build on it.”

The Mariners now turn their attention to their Boxing Day trip to Spennymoor Town before returning to the 1st Cloud Arena to take on Darlington on New Years Day.