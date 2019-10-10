Dramatic shift in odds as bookies reevaluate Steve Bruce's position at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce is safe in his job at Newcastle United – for now.
That’s the view of bookmakers, who had made Bruce, Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park, one of the favourites in the Premier League’s managerial sack race.
However, the odds on Bruce being the next top-flight manager to lose his job have lengthened since the weekend’s 1-0 home win over Manchester United. Matty Longstaff scored the only goal of the game.
Everton’s Marco Silva is the 4/5 favourite in the better market. He is followed by 3/1 shot Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who is under more pressure following his team’s defeat at St James’s Park. Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino is 5/1, and Bruce is a best-priced 20/1 to lose his job next along with Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Newcastle, 16th in the Premier League, take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 19.