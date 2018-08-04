Dwight Gayle left out of Newcastle squad for friendly as West Brom talks restart

Dwight Gayle has been left out of Newcastle United's squad for this afternoon's friendly against Augsburg.

The club has been involved in talks with West Bromwich Albion over a loan swap deal involving Gayle and Salomon Rondon.

And Gayle - who started Wednesday night's friendly against Braga - is not involved against Augsburg (3pm kick-off).

Rondon, meanwhile, has been left out of West Brom's squad for their Championship game against Bolton Wanderers.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also been left out of Rafa Benitez's squad.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Diame, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Elliot, Sterry, Manquillo, Schar, Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ki, Roberts, Kenedy.