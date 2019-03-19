Each of the 49 clubs to compete in the Premier League - and how much £££ they've earned

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club since then to 2018 - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies...

1. Swindon Town (49th) Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP). Getty

2. Oldham Athletic (48th) Time spent in PL: Two seasons.'Total income earned: 10m (GBP). Getty

3. Barnsley (47th) Time spent in PL: One season.'Total income earned: 12m (GBP). Getty

4. Sheffield United (46th) Time spent in PL: Three seasons.'Total income earned: 50m (GBP). Getty

