Ex-Newcastle United striker asks fans to change words to song
Ivan Toney has asked Peterborough United fans to sing a “family version” of a song about him.
The former Newcastle United striker made the request in a statement issued through the League One club.
It read: “I want to thank the supporters for the way they have backed me since I arrived at the club. It is great to feel loved by the fans. Whilst the song is not offensive to me, it would be great to hear a new family version of the song, so all of the young supporters in the stadium can join in too.”
Toney is referring to a song which references the size of his manhood.
The 23-year-old – who was sold to Peterborough last year after failing to break into Rafa Benitez’s squad – spoke about his career on Tyneside last week. Toney said: “I didn’t feel like I was given a proper chance.”