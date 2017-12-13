FIVE memorable meetings between Newcastle United & Everton

Hat-tricks, a Championship title, a couple of absolute screamers and even a goal from Carl Cort.

If an out-of-form Newcastle are desperate for inspiration ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Everton, the fixture has plenty of magical Magpie memories to lean on.

Here we look back on five of the best United victories over the Toffees at St James’ Park.

March 5, 1927: Newcastle United 7-3 Everton

In Newcastle’s last top-flight title-winning season, Frank Watt’s side hit Everton for seven on Tyneside.

Pint-sized hero Hughie Gallagher bagged a hat-trick, added to by from Bob McKay, Tom McDonald and Stan Seymour, who went on to become Magpies boss in 1939.

January, 10, 1976: Newcastle United 5-0 Everton

There was no scowling at this towering Alan Gowling performance.

The Stockport-born target man stepped up to the mark in his debut season for Newcastle against the Toffees with a hat-trick.

Goals from Irving Nattrass and Geoff Nulty later added to Gowling’s virtuoso performance as United cruised to victory.

December 1, 2002: Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

This game was memorably marked by Alan Shearer’s greatest ever Newcastle United goal – as voted by the club record scorer himself.

Sir Bobby Robson’s men were far from their best for most of a Sunday afternoon when they trailed 1-0 from the 17th minute due to a goal from seemingly perennial nemesis Kevin Campbell.

And it took a moment of brutal but timeless magic from Shearer to salvage the day, as he almost took the net off with an unforgettable 30-yard volley from Shola Ameobi’s nod-down.

That came just four minutes from end – but time enough for Newcastle to receive the huge bonus of an early Christmas present from Li Tie, who turned the ball into his own net to complete a dramatic and late turnaround.

March 29, 2002: Newcastle United 6-2 Everton

"Six-two, even Carl Cort scored..."

It was Easter Monday delight for United as they emphatically recovered from going behind to old boy Duncan Ferguson’s sixth-minute opener.

Shearer and a rare goal from the injury-plagued Cort put the Magpies in the lead. However, Niclas Alexandersson responded for the visitors to level at the break.

But Andy O’Brien prodded Newcastle back ahead on the hour-mark before Kieron Dyer and Jermaine Jenas set up two goals in two minutes for Nolberto Solano.

When Olivier Bernard rounded off the rout two minutes from time, Everton had conceded six in a game for the first time since the formation of the Premier League.

November 5, 2011: Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

Although Ryan Taylor is more remembered for his “over the wall” free-kick against Sunderland in the 2011 Tyne-Wear derby win, but his goal against Everton should be highly-regarded.

United got their noses in front as Johnny Heitinga put through his own net just 12 minutes in.

But the Magpies doubled their advantage in far more memorable style through Liverpool fan Taylor.

After Jack Rodwell’s clearance fell into his path, Taylor flicked the ball up and let it bounce before lacing a sweet strike past Tim Howard.

Rodwell replied for the visitors on the stroke of half-time but Newcastle held out to maintain their 11-game unbeaten start to the new season.