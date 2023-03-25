Five things missed from South Shields goalless draw with title rivals Radcliffe

South Shields remain on course to secure the Northern Premier League Premier Division title and secure promotion into the National League North after battling to a point in Saturday’s home game with Radcliffe.

The eagerly-anticipated meeting of the two title rivals failed to live up to the hype as both sides huffed and puffed throughout a hard-fought 90 minutes where nerves and concern seemed to cancel out ambition and excitement. Yet the Mariners will still head into next weekend’s trip to a Bamber Bridge side now sat in second place knowing a win would all but secure their place as champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for now, it’s a look back at some key factors from a goalless draw against Radcliffe.

Heaney and Hunter is a fine partnership - but there is frustration and frustration

The Mariners biggest threat throughout an increasingly frustrating 90 minutes was their right-sided combination of forer Sunderland full-back Jordan Hunter and the ever-dangerous Mackenzie Heaney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was clear from the off that it was never going to be easy to pick the lock of a well-guarded Radcliffe defence but the best opportunities came when Hunter and Heaney combined and threatened to produce a moment of magic to finally open the scoring.

However, the majority of their best work came in the first-half, with late replacement Bailey Slone looking vulnerable when he was attacked by either or both of the Mariners stars. The frustration for many inside the 1st Cloud Arena, including Phillips and assistant Wess Brown, will be in watching their side fail to get the duo into the game in an effective manner after the restart.

Hunter was frequently left free by the visitors and had space to work in as Heaney roamed inside trying to make an impact on the game and give his side some thrust. But poor decision-making and execution of passing meant the frustration levels remained in place when the full-time whistle was blown.

Natural number nine needed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no doubt - in my mind anyway - South Shields will be plying their trade in the National League North next season. Despite title rivals holding as many as two games in hand, the Mariners will head into next weekend’s trip to second placed Bamber Bridge with a 12 point advantage with only five fixtures remaining.

Thoughts remain fully focused on finishing the job and securing their place as champions, but one major issue with the Mariners squad must be resolved if they are to flourish at a higher level next season. Given the goalscoring prowess shown during his playing career, Phillips must be targeting an out-and-out striker during the summer.

The build-up play is always neat and tidy, several crosses were inviting to say the least, but there feels a lack of natural goalscoring desire from several current options with the Mariners ranks. Resolving that issue has to be a number one on the list of priorities once the season is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creativity in the middle of the park

Another slight deficiancy, if you can identify them in a side sat comfortably clear at the top of the division and having lost just five games this season, is the need for a creative spark in the middle of the pitch. The likes of Martin Smith, Michael Woods and the evergreen Robert Briggs are all hardworking and can do the job requested of them.

Creativity in this Mariners side tends to come from outwide and there is no doubt the influential Mackenzie Heaney was one of the stars of the show on Saturday. But, and again this is slightly nit-picking, there is unquestionably a need to find some creative influence in the middle of the pitch, whether that be from deep or as a number ten, if South Shields are to really impress at the next level.

A Premier League title winner in the away ranks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all know about the former Premier League star guiding the fortunes of the Mariners - but there was another man that has shone in the highest level of the English game in the away dugout at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Scotland defender Colin Hendry is assistant manager to Radcliffe boss Bobby Grant as the former team-mate of the likes of Alan Shearer and David Batty provides top-level experience to a coaching staff looking to guide their side to promotion this season.

Hendry, a fearsome leader during his playing career and a Premier League champion with Rovers, was just as vocal on the sidelines and will surely have been delighted with disciplined defensive display from his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Liddle goes a long way!

Hendry was not the only veteran defender that caught the eye on Saturday as South Shields centre-back Gary Liddle put in a fine display to help his side see off some awkward moments as their visitors threatened to claim the points.