during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St. James Park on January 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played a Premier League game since December 2017.

Elliot – who is out of contract in the summer – was brought back into the fold following the departure of Benitez.

“The hardest thing is coming into training with nothing to train for,” Elliot told the club’s official website.

“I know people say ‘you’re on loads of money’ and stuff, but when you come in every day, you don’t think ‘I’m on loads of money and I should be happy’. You come in and you want to strive, to train, to be involved.

“It’s nearly been two years since I was involved in a matchday squad. I think that’s the thing that frustrates me. The last time I walked out at St James’s was Man City, and I don’t want that to be the last time I walk out at St James’s.

“I didn’t have any concept or idea that that would be the last time I would play for the club.”

Elliot – who is third choice behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow at Newcastle – told the Gazette last month that he “fell out of love with football” during his first-team exile.