Former Newcastle United defender and Sunderland target Jamie Sterry agrees two-year extension at Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United have agreed a two-year contract extension with defender Jamie Sterry, according to reports.
The 25-year-old right-back played a key role in Pools’ promotion to the Football League last season, scoring a penalty in the shoot-out victory over Torquay United in the promotion final.
Dave Challinor told The Mail last week that Hartlepool were ‘more or less there’ with agreeing a new deal with Sterry as well as goalkeeper Ben Killip.
The Athletic have now reported that the former Newcastle United man has signed a two-year deal at Victoria Park.
Following a successful 2020-21 campaign at Pools, Sterry was subject of interest from the likes of Notts County, Sunderland and three other Football League clubs.
But after experiencing the ‘best season’ of his career at Pools last time out, the defender has agreed to stay as the club look to build on their promotion now they are back in League Two.