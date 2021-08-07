Former Sheffield United star urges striker to join 'huge club' Sunderland as Black Cats' move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back edges closer
With Sunderland about to kick-off their new League One season at home to Wigan Athletic this afternoon (3pm kick-off), here’s a round-up of the latest news and rumours from the Stadium of Light.
Former Sheffield United goalkeeper urges striker to join ‘huge club’ Sunderland
Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has described Daniel Jebbison’s potential loan move to Sunderland as ‘a big opportunity’ for the young striker.
The 18-year-old has been linked with a temporary switch to a number of League One clubs though Kenny has highlighted Sunderland as a ‘huge club’.
“If he isn’t going to get a chance at Sheffield United then I say go for it,” Kenny told Football Insider.
“They have got a lot of players in that position, Sheffield United. He’s only 18 years old, an absolute baby. Not only that but he has only just turned 18 as well.
“If he has the chance to go to a huge club like Sunderland, what a big opportunity.”
Kirkin deal edges closer
The Black Cats have been strongly linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s 19-year-old left back Dennis Kirkin ahead of the new League One season.
Reports from The Athletic claim a move is expected to go through, though Cats boss Lee Johnson has remained tight-lipped over the proposed move.
"There are a lot of names that I’ve seen thrown around,” Johnson said during his pre-match press conference. “If they are not our players you know I can’t talk about them. Naturally we are going to be linked with a lot of players.”
Sunderland are desperate to secure the signing of a full-back with uncertainty surrounding the future of the club’s only recognised full-back Denver Hume.
Johnson prioritising quality over quantity
Sunderland have made three senior signings so far this summer, with Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans all arriving at the Stadium of Light.
More arrivals are expected but manager Lee Johnson is not prepared to sacrifice quality just for the sake of bringing bodies in.
"We want quality, we want to add numbers,” he said. "I'm conscious of not putting pressure on anybody with timeframes but there's things spinning all the time.
"But, we shouldn't foresake the quality, that is the key word.”