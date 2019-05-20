From Gazza to Vialli: 25 player-managers ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could emulate - and some he won't want to
Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht as player-manager after 11 brilliant years at Manchester City in the Premier League - here, we take a look at some of the most famous players juggling management at the same time.
1. Peter Reid - Manchester City, 1990-93
The former England international produced mixed results and was eventually sacked having made just shy of 100 league appearances for Manchester City.