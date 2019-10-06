Gary Neville brilliantly sums up Matty Longstaff's match-winning debut
Gary Neville hailed Matty Longstaff for his match-winning performance against Manchester United.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 21:30 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 21:31 pm
A goal from the 19-year-old midfielder Longstaff on his Premier League debut gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win at St James’s Park this afternoon.
The result lifted Steve Bruce’s side out of the relegation zone and drew a line under last weekend’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Speaking on Sky Sports, former Man United defender Gary Neville said: “He (Bruce) has given a young boy a chance, and that boy has delivered like you wouldn’t believe. “From the very first minute of the game, he wanted it. He fought for it, and, in the end, he nearly got the goal in the first half, but he finally got it in the second.
“Look at that smile. There’s nothing better for a young player who has a dream.”