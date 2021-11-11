Hartlepool United 'agree deal' for new manager with ex-Newcastle United coach to take charge - reports

Have Hartlepool United found their new manager? (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

As reported by the Mail earlier on Thursday, Bromley manager Woodman is understood to be in pole position as it stands. But that will hinge on Hartlepool agreeing a compensation fee with the National League club first.

BetVictor suspended betting for the ‘next Hartlepool manager’ on Wednesday afternoon while SkyBet slashed their odds on Woodman being appointed from 2/1 to 4/7.

Now Football League World are reporting: “Football League World now understands that an agreement has been reached over that, and Woodman is now all set to take over at Victoria Park.”

There has not yet been an official update from the club.

Interim manager Antony Sweeney held his press conference on Thursday morning and the club legend is keeping his distance from the club’s managerial search as his focus remains on the pitch.

Sweeney is preparing the side for Friday night’s League Two match against Newport County at Victoria Park (7:45pm kick-off) as he looks to continue the unbeaten start to his second caretaker spell.

As for Sweeney, he’s ignoring the noise and getting on with the task at hand.

“I'm sure the club are working really hard behind the scenes but it's business as usual for me as interim manager,” he admitted.