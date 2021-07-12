The Newcastle United defender enjoyed a breakthrough season of senior football on loan at Pools during the 2020-21 season as he helped the side earn promotion back to the Football League via the play-offs.

Dave Challinor was keen to bring Cass back to Victoria Park for the upcoming League Two season, describing another loan as ‘an obvious fit’ for the 21-year-old.

Cass was the subject of interest from a number of EFL and SPL clubs, including, Pools.

Lewis Cass of Hartlepool United celebrates with the trophy following the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

But the club have missed out on the chance to re-sign the defender as he’s now signed for League Two rivals Port Vale.

Since securing promotion to the Football League three weeks ago, Pools have secured new deals for Nicky Featherstone, Gary Liddle, Ben Killip and Jamie Sterry as well as announcing the signing of Reagan Ogle.

