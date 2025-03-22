Hebburn Town entertain Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Guiseley on Saturday.

Daniel Moore has insisted confidence remains high at Hebburn Town as they look to bounce back to winning ways in Saturday’s home game with Guiseley.

The Hornets fell to an agonising late defeat at Prescot Cables last weekend as their recent run of form to just one win in their last ten games. That has ensured Moore’s men have slipped into mid-table and a push for the play-offs now appears slim as they lie 12 points adrift of the top five ahead of Saturday’s home clash with a Lions side sat firmly in the promotion mix.

Hebburn Town suffered a 2-0 defeat at NPL Premier Division rivals Guiseley on Saturday (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

With several key players still sat on the sidelines with injuries, Moore’s squad is currently paper-thin and the former Shildon boss admitted the list of absences has taken its toll on his squad. However, the Hornets boss remains adamant his side can continue to surpass expectations and enjoy a positive end to a historic season.

He told The Gazette: “You look at the form we’ve been in, it’s not reflecting the performances we have put in but that’s the nature of the beast in this division. We’ve missed some key players over the last month, we’ve had four or five key players missing and that’s taken its toll on the other lads. Performances have been really good away from home and we were nice and solid against Prescot Cables but we come out on the wrong end of a penalty decision, which was baffling. A draw would have been a good point but our confidence remains high.

“When the makeup of the league was announced some supporters from other clubs has us going down so to be where we are, I’d have taken that. The main aim was stabilising in the division and there are clubs that are going down that have been in and around this level for ages.”

Moore has confirmed Amar Purewal has a chance of returning from injury in time to face The Lions and a late decision will be taken over his captain’s availability for what should be a major test against their in-form visitors.

Sunderland academy goalkeeper Adam Cameron could make his home debut for the Hornets.