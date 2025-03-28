Hebburn Town boss remaining positive ahead of Ashton United test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town visit Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off contenders Ashton United on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has called on his players to move on from a challenging run of results by claiming what would be a shock win at play-off challengers Ashton United.

The Hornets had their own eyes on the top five at the turn of the year but a number of defeats over the last six weeks have left them firmly in mid-table in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. By contrast, Saturday’s hosts occupy the fourth and final play-off spot and can create a sizeable advantage over the clubs chasing them if they beat Hebburn and results elsewhere go their way.

Hebburn Town fell to a 3-2 defeat against Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Worksop Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Ahead of the trip to Hurst Cross, Moore said: “It’s another tough one and another team that will be expected to be in the play-offs. The other week, we competed with them really well, as we have done with all of the top teams, so we will go there, I’d say full of confidence, but the confidence is low, but we will still go there believing we win the match and we will try and do that. We are looking forward to it and let’s go and get three points.”

Moore will hand another start to on-loan Sunderland youngster Dan Cameron after the Black Cats keeper produced two eye-catching performances since agreeing to spend the rest of the season with the Hornets. Moore has been impressed with what he has witnessed from he young keeper and believes he has ‘added a bit of a different dimension’ to his side’.

He explained: “I think he has slotted in really well into the side. He’s comfortable on the ball when we play out from the back, he’s added a bit of a different dimension to us because he’s comfortable on the ball and we can use him as that spare man. We are really pleased with him and hopefully he’s enjoying himself.”

There have been two departures from Hebburn this week after a season-ending injury saw youngster Callum West return to Barnsley and experienced defender Dan Groves has joined Heaton Stannington on a permanent basis after spending the last two months with the Grounsell Park club.

