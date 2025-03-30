Hebburn Town boss wants players to learn from Ashton United defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hebburn Town suffered a defeat at Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Ashton United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore called on his Hebburn Town players to learn from their Ashton United counterparts after the Hornets suffered a heavy away defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets made a positive start at Hurst Cross as top goalscorer Amar Purewal was played in on goal and kept his cool before firing beyond Robins keeper Connor Eastham. However, that was as good as it got for Moore and his players are they succumbed to one of their biggest defeats of their first season in the third tier of the non-league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Hebburn Town's defeat at Ashton United (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Marcus Carver got the hosts back on level-terms just after the quarter-hour mark before Louis White scored either side of half-time to take his side out of sight. That set the platform for former former Barrow and Hartlepool United striker Carver to take centre-stage as he scored twice in the final quarter of an hour to add further shine to a polished performance.

Speaking after the game, Moore admitted failed to ‘stand up to the challenge’ posed to them and called on them to learn lessons from the game.

He said: “It hurts that one. It’s probably the first time in three years where I’ve thought we’ve been miles away. Whether the season has caught up with us or whatever, individually you’ve got to have a bit more pride than that. There were a lot of players found wanting, as they have been in the last few weeks. We were new to the division, teams have sussed us out, got on top of our better players and the other players haven’t quite stood up to the challenge. That’s just the nature of football. We just got beat by a better team, apart from the first 20 minutes when we did well. They’ve got a good group of players that know football, understand when to make good decisions and some of our players can take a lot from their individual players because at times it was men against boys.”

The Hornets are back in action when they host Ilkeston Town next Saturday afternoon in one of three home games in their next four fixtures.

Your next Non-League read: Hebburn Town boss remaining positive ahead of Ashton United test