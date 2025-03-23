Hebburn Town deserved more in Guiseley loss - Moore

Hebburn Town fell to a narrow defeat against NPL Premier Division rivals Guiseley on Saturday.

The loss on home soil means Hebburn are now without a win in their last five games and have taken maximum points in just one of their last 13 Northern Premier League Premier Division fixtures. However, Moore has stressed his players have been putting in some hardworking displays and just aren’t getting their rewards after being punished for what he described as some ‘sloppy’ moments of play.

He said: “It’s probably the same as the last few weeks, I don’t think there was much in the game and they’re a team that are going to finish in the play-offs. That’s twice we have played them and I’d say the only real opportunities we gave them were us giving the ball away in silly areas and they’ve got very dangerous players going forward. The chances we conceded came from us being sloppy on the ball and we have probably dominated possession again. The performance wasn’t too bad again but when that goal goes in, the confidence of the lads, it’s tough but we camped them in for the last 20 minutes but didn’t quite get the share of the result we deserved. Yes, they had a few chances, but overall, it was a decent game, two teams going at each other really and I think they’re a good, strong side that are very good at what they do.”