Hebburn Town deserved more in Guiseley loss - Moore
Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore felt his side deserved a share of the points after they fell to a narrow home defeat against play-off contenders Guiseley on Saturday.
The Hornets went into the game looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Prescot Cables last weekend - but found themselves on the wrong end of another tight contest as a first-half goal from former Spennymoor Town and South Shields wing-back John Lufudu gave the visitors all three points on South Tyneside.
The loss on home soil means Hebburn are now without a win in their last five games and have taken maximum points in just one of their last 13 Northern Premier League Premier Division fixtures. However, Moore has stressed his players have been putting in some hardworking displays and just aren’t getting their rewards after being punished for what he described as some ‘sloppy’ moments of play.
He said: “It’s probably the same as the last few weeks, I don’t think there was much in the game and they’re a team that are going to finish in the play-offs. That’s twice we have played them and I’d say the only real opportunities we gave them were us giving the ball away in silly areas and they’ve got very dangerous players going forward. The chances we conceded came from us being sloppy on the ball and we have probably dominated possession again. The performance wasn’t too bad again but when that goal goes in, the confidence of the lads, it’s tough but we camped them in for the last 20 minutes but didn’t quite get the share of the result we deserved. Yes, they had a few chances, but overall, it was a decent game, two teams going at each other really and I think they’re a good, strong side that are very good at what they do.”
Hebburn will return to action with another game against a play-off contender as they visit Ashton United next Saturday afternoon before return to home when they host Ilkeston Town on the first weekend of April.
