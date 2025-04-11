Hebburn Town 'desperate' to end poor form in Mickleover clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town face Northern Premier League rivals Mickleover this weekend.

The Hebburn Town squad are ‘desperate’ to put in an improved performance and put an end to their poor run of form with a home win against Mickleover this weekend.

That was the verdict of Hornets boss Daniel Moore after his side’s run without a win was extended to a seventh game by an agonising late defeat against Ilkeston Town last Saturday afternoon. A 90th minute equaliser from Olly Martin appeared to have snatched a point for the Hornets as he cancelled out an early strike from Lindon Meikle - but a last-gasp Tom Marshall penalty left Moore’s men without a point in their last four games.

Amar Purewal in action during Hebburn Town's 2-0 win at Mickleover (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The former Shildon boss will hope that will all change when his side host relegation threatened Mickleover on Saturday - and Moore has given an insight into the mentality of his players ahead of the game.

“Yes, (it will be a tough game) because they are playing to get out of the relegation zone,” explained the Hornets boss.

“But we have got our own targets and if we play like we have done, taking last week (against Ashton United) out of the equation, if we play like we did against Ilkeston, especially in the second-half, the lads are desperate to put on a performance and hopefully that comes on Saturday.”

The defeat against Ilkeston provided a landmark for long-serving midfielder Robbie Spence as he racked up his 250th appearance for the Hornets. The former Team Northumbria player has won the FA Vase, Durham Challenge Cup and Northern Premier League East title during his time with Hebburn - and Moore has been impressed with what he has witnessed from the midfielder during his time in charge.

He said: “He won the championship last year and he will tell you himself he wasn’t quite the Robbie Spence we’ve known at the start of the season. He went out for a little bit (on loan to Heaton Stannington), he came back and he’s been excellent for us. He’s been brilliant for the club, won a few trophies for them, so it’s well done to him because he’s been really good for us.”

Hebburn will be without the suspended Joe Walton after he was shown a red card in last weekend’s defeat against Ilkeston.