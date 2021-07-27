Hebburn Town manager Kevin Bolam relishing Sunderland U23s friendly

Hebburn Town manager Kevin Bolam.

The 2020 FA Vase winners will step up their preparations for their first-ever season in the Northern Premier League’s second-tier when Elliott Dickman’s side visit the Green Energy Sports Ground on Wednesday night (7pm kick-off).

Bolam is relishing the opportunity of seeing his squad testing their higher-level credentials against a number of Black Cats’ youngsters hoping to catch the eye of first-team manager Lee Johnson ahead of the new League One season.

He told The Echo: “It will be a really tough test against a full-time side, and we know they’ll be a level above in terms of fitness.

“They’ll have players wanting to catch the eye of their manager and look to break into that first-team squad.

“We know they will be organised and disciplined, and they have always been a good test for us when we have played them over the last couple of years.

“It will stand us in good stead for the new season.”

Bolam is hopeful that the fixture will attract a big attendance after his side have experienced a whole host of key fixtures being played behind closed doors over the last eighteen months.

“It’s been lovely having supporters back in for pre-season and they really do make a difference with the atmosphere they create.

“It’s an attractive game for us and I hope we can put on a show in front of what will hopefully be a decent sized crowd.”

