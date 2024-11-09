Hebburn Town 'proving the doubters wrong' after win against Prescot Cables

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town claimed another win to move up to second place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Daniel Moore was happy to see Hebburn Town ‘keep proving people wrong’ as they moved up to second place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division with a win against Prescot Cables.

In a remarkable opening 30 minutes to the game, the visitors were reduced to nine men as Liam Hollett saw red for a second yellow card and he was followed by team-mate James Foley after he handled on the goal-line. The latter decision led to a penalty for the Hornets but top goalscorer Amar Purewal wasted the opportunity as he struck the crossbar from 12 yards. A foul on Joao Gomes just before the half-hour mark saw Moore’s men awarded another penalty but this time Olly Martin was denied by visitors goalkeeper Calvin Hare.

Amar Purewal scores for Hebburn Town in their 2-0 home win against Prescot Cables (credit Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Rather than allow frustration to get the better of them, Hebburn redoubled their efforts after half-time and finally grabbed a breakthrough on 66 minutes when Purewal scored from close range. To their credit, the visitors stayed in the game until injury-time but any thoughts of sneaking a point were ended when Hornets defender Jack Donaghy headed home after getting on the end of a Liam Noble cross.

Moore praised his players for their adaptability after he was forced into a change in system after a number of players were ruled out of the game.

He told The Gazette: “We had eight players missing before the game so we had to come up with a random formation that we’d worked on during training on Thursday and it paid off. I know they’ve had players sent-off but they had players sent-off for a reason and it was because we were really good. That said, when you miss two penalties, you think it’s maybe not going to be your day.

“Even after an hour, when their keeper has made some outstanding saves, you start to think it’s just not going to happen. We got our rewards, we kept going and we got what we deserved in the end. We are in good form and it puts us up to second. We just keep plugging away, it’s more points to keep us in the division and we just keep proving people wrong.”

Hebburn are back in action when they visit Guiseley next Saturday afternoon.