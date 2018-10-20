Here's who Gateshead or Dunston could face next in the FA Cup and the BIG prize money they could receive

One of Gateshead or Dunston UTS are potentially just 90 minutes away from the first round of the FA Cup - but who could be there waiting for them?

The pair face off in a televised fourth qualifying round clash this afternoon meaning that there will be at least one North East non-league representative in Monday's first round proper draw.

And ahead of that first round draw, here's all the key information you need as the North East duo aim to stick their name in the hat:

WHEN IS THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND DRAW?

The FA Cup first round draw will be made live from 7pm on Monday evening.

Hosted by Mark Chapman, the famous balls will be pulled out the bag during a televised show on October 22.

WHAT BALL NUMBER ARE GATESHEAD AND DUNSTON UTS IN THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND?

Gateshead or Dunston UTS will be ball number 57.

WHO COULD GATESHEAD OR DUNSTON UTS PLAY IN THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND?

Gateshead or Dunston could be handed a tie against any League One or Two side - plus those non-league outfits that have battled their way through the qualification stages.

Below are the teams that the pair could face, with many dependent on today's results:

Football League clubs: 1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY, 2 AFC WIMBLEDON, 3 BARNSLEY, 4 BLACKPOOL, 5 BRADFORD CITY, 6 BRISTOL ROVERS, 7 BURTON ALBION, 8 BURY, 9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED, 10 CARLISLE UNITED, 11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC, 12 CHELTENHAM TOWN, 13 COLCHESTER UNITED, 14 COVENTRY CITY, 15 CRAWLEY TOWN, 16 CREWE ALEXANDRA, 17 DONCASTER ROVERS, 18 EXETER CITY, 19 FLEETWOOD TOWN, 20 FOREST GREEN ROVERS, 21 GILLINGHAM, 22 GRIMSBY TOWN, 23 LINCOLN CITY, 24 LUTON TOWN, 25 MACCLESFIELD TOWN, 26 MANSFIELD TOWN, 27 MILTON KEYNES DONS, 28 MORECAMBE, 29 NEWPORT COUNTY, 30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN, 31 NOTTS COUNTY, 32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC, 33 OXFORD UNITED, 34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED, 35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE, 36 PORT VALE, 37 PORTSMOUTH, 38 ROCHDALE, 39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED, 40 SHREWSBURY TOWN, 41 SOUTHEND UNITED, 42 STEVENAGE, 43 SUNDERLAND, 44 SWINDON TOWN, 45 TRANMERE ROVERS, 46 WALSALL, 47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS, 48 YEOVIL TOWN

Non-league clubs: 49 GUISELEY OR STOURBRIDGE, 50 WARRINGTON TOWN OR FC HALIFAX TOWN, 51 CHORLEY OR BARROW, 52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED OR KIDSGROVE ATHLETIC, 53 AFC FYLDE OR CHESTERFIELD, 54 SOUTHPORT OR ASHTON UNITED, 55 BLYTH SPARTANS OR YORK CITY, 56 HARROGATE TOWN OR WREXHAM, 57 DUNSTON UTS OR GATESHEAD, 58 STOCKPORT COUNTY OR ALTRINCHAM, 59 MARINE OR SALFORD CITY, 60 WITTON ALBION OR SOLIHULL MOORS, 61 ALFRETON TOWN OR ST NEOTS TOWN, 62 WOKING OR WELLING UNITED, 63 HITCHIN TOWN OR LEATHERHEAD, 64 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR MAIDENHEAD UNITED, 65 EASTBOURNE BOROUGH OR SLOUGH TOWN, 66 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD TOWN OR OXFORD CITY, 67 WESTON SUPER MARE OR BATH CITY, 68 BOREHAM WOOD OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE, 69 METROPOLITAN POLICE OR HAVANT & WATERLOOVILLE, 70 GLOUCESTER CITY OR BROMLEY, 71 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR KETTERING TOWN, 72 TORQUAY UNITED OR WINCHESTER CITY, 73 BILLERICAY TOWN OR TAUNTON TOWN, 74 EASTLEIGH OR HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH, 75 WEALDSTONE OR SUTTON UNITED, 76 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WORTHING, 77 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR LEYTON ORIENT, 78 HARINGEY BOROUGH OR POOLE TOWN, 79 BARNET OR BRAINTREE TOWN, 80 CONCORD RANGERS OR DOVER ATHLETIC

HOW MUCH PRIZE MONEY COULD GATESHEAD OR DUNSTON UTS WIN FROM THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND?

The FA doubled the prize fund for the competition this season, meaning that teams are set to earn more than ever before.

A first round triumph could see one of the clubs net £36,000 in what would be a welcome financial boost.

WHEN WILL THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND BE PLAYED?

The first round of The FA Cup is set to be played on Saturday, November 10.

However, ties could be moved to the Friday (9th), Sunday (11th) or Monday (12th) for television coverage.