How 'dirty' are League One teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table

Who is the dirtiest team in League One?

Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every League One clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:

The Sky Blues have been shown 31 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 124 disciplinary points - the best in League One.

1. Coventry City - 24th

The Dons have been shown 29 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 126 disciplinary points.

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd

The Shrews have been shown 35 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 140 disciplinary points.

3. Shrewsbury Town - 22nd

The Brewers have been shown 46 cautions and two red cards - accumulating to 142 disciplinary points.

4. Burton Albion - 21st

