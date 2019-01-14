How 'dirty' are League One teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table

Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every League One clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:

1. Coventry City - 24th The Sky Blues have been shown 31 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 124 disciplinary points - the best in League One. Getty Buy a Photo

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd The Dons have been shown 29 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 126 disciplinary points. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Shrewsbury Town - 22nd The Shrews have been shown 35 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 140 disciplinary points. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Burton Albion - 21st The Brewers have been shown 46 cautions and two red cards - accumulating to 142 disciplinary points. Getty Buy a Photo

View more