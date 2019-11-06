The huge proposed change to VAR which could affect Newcastle United

Newcastle United could be affected by a big change to how VAR is used

The dubious decision to decree Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’s armpit to be in an offside position at Villa Park was the latest in a series of controversial VAR decisions in the Premier League.

Match of the Day and other football shows are dedicating huge segments of their show to VAR discussion, and many pundits are demanding change to how VAR is used.

The pundits aren’t alone, with reports from The Telegraph suggesting that many Premier League clubs are also unhappy.

VAR has been controversial in the opening weeks of the Premier League

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 20 Premier League clubs are set to meet next week where they will discuss the use of VAR, with high-profile figures from a number of clubs concerned with how the technology is being used.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League managers like Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce could soon be given a set number of appeals, in a radical change to how VAR is used.

A number of sports use a similar system already, one notable example being tennis’ use of the Hawk-eye challenge system at Wimbledon.

However, the report says that the Premier League would be against the idea of appeals initially, due to fears that teams could use appeals tactically as a means to waste time.

They say that at this stage there is no suggestion that Premier League teams will vote on scrapping VAR.