Injury concerns mount up for Chelsea ahead of Newcastle United's visit
Injury problems are mounting up for Frank Lampard ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Stamford Bridge.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:00 pm
Steve Bruce’s side take on Chelsea on Saturday.
Lampard has injury concerns over Andreas Christensen (groin), N'Golo Kante (groin), Emerson Palmieri (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (groin) ahead of the Premier League game.
And Mateo Kovacic suffered a knock playing for Croatia against Wales yesterday.
Lampard, Chelsea’s manager, is also without long-term absentees Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) and Marco van Ginkel (ACL).