Jamaal Lascelles 'convenes player meeting' at Newcastle United
Jamaal Lascelles has convened a players’ meeting at Newcastle United, according to a report.
Steve Bruce’s 10-man side suffered an “unacceptable” 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium yesterday.
Lascelles, United’s captain, said: “(It was) terrible from the boys – no one's fault but ourselves. We still had 10 men on the pitch. Leaking in five goals is not good enough. It's not acceptable.”
Bruce hit out at the team’s “complete surrender” after the break. The result left the club 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
And the Daily Telegraph report that a players’ meeting, led by Lascelles, is planned for later this week. The report adds that Bruce, appointed as head coach in the summer following the departure of Rafa Benitez, told his players not to report to the training ground today.