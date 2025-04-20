Jarrow facing tough decisions as focus now set on play-off semi-final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrow will now prepare for a Northern League Division Two play-off semi-final meeting with Chester-le-Street United.

Kennie Malia admitted he has some difficult decisions to make as Jarrow prepare for the Northern League Division Two play-offs.

Callum Johnston, Benjamin Shodeinde and Carl Williams all scored as the Perth Green outfit claimed a 3-0 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion to ensure they ended the season in third place and landed the club’s highest ever league finish.

That also meant Malia and his players will head into a play-off semi-final home clash with Chester-le-Street United next Monday, with the winners taking on either Yarm and Eaglescliffe or Thornaby in the final.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

With a squad that has surpassed expectations throughout the season, Malia admitted leaving some players out of the play-off semi-final will be ‘the worst part of what lies ahead’.

He told The Gazette: “It’s great to finish the league season with all three points and you know me I love my stats so that's our 20th clean sheet in 42 league games, which is an unbelievable record for us. Our full attention now will be preparation for training this week and start planning our matchday squad for the play-offs, which is going to be very difficult as we will have to leave out some very good players. Unfortunately that's going to be the worst part of what lies ahead for us.”

Boldon CA also rounded off a season of change on a high as Jon Toward’s late goal helped David Palmer and Dan Crooks’ side to an impressive 1-0 home win against play-off bound Thornaby.

