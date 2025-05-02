Jarrow urged to 'dig deep' for historic promotion ahead of play-off final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrow will face Thornaby in the Northern League Division Two play-off semi-final.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has urged his squad to ‘dig deep’ as they look to secure a historic first ever promotion into Northern League Division One on Saturday afternoon.

The Perth Green outfit spent the vast majority of the season in the Division Two title race – but fell narrowly short and are now focusing their full attention on coming through the second tier play-offs.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

A first step was taken with a remarkable penalty shoot-out win in their semi-final home tie with Chester-le-Street United and now Thornaby lie in the way of Malia’s men and a promotion into step five of the non-league pyramid. Another sizeable crowd is expected to make their way to Perth Green on Saturday after over 670 witnessed the semi-final win in midweek – and Malia is hoping to reward them with another win that would see his players write their names into Jarrow’s history books.

He told The Gazette: “It’s just 90 minutes, it’s one game and we know anything can happen on Saturday. It’s been a brilliant season, and you just hope all the hard work pays off for us and the players this season. I just don’t stop from Sunday and then through to training and games, it doesn’t stop but you get the rewards and moments like the celebrations after the win make you realise it’s all worth it because thoses scenes were very special and will live with me for a long time to come.

“The players are the same, they’ve worked so hard this season, they’ve gone above and beyond for us and the club, and we said the main aim was the play-offs but a lot of teams were saying the same thing. The players deserve it, the hard work on and off the field, it’s just constant from them and they’re an unbelievable group. We must dig deep, we must just give it one last push, and we know anything can happen – but we want to get over the line and get this club up.”

Malia will assess the fitness of a number of players before finalising his plans for Saturday’s final.

