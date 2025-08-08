Jarrow and Boldon CA are back in Northern League action this weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has challenged his side to build on their big midweek win at Billingham Synthonia when they host Newcastle University on Saturday afternoon.

After suffering a home loss against Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Malia’s men were determined to bounce back in style and that is exactly what they did as a hat-trick from summer signing Azz Jackson, a brace from Ryan Hardie and a Noah Cunningham effort paved the way for a 7-0 win on Teesside.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Malia is all too aware of the task that will face his side against the Uni this weekend and he has admitted he will head into the game looking to shuffle his squad to cope with a number of key absentees.

He told The Gazette: “We are all looking forward to Saturday's game against the Uni because they are always decent games to be fair. We do have a few big players missing this week due to holidays so we will need to move a few lads around in the squad because we are quite low on numbers in midfield in particular.

“But we had a big result against Synners on Wednesday night by scoring seven and keeping our first clean sheet of the season and that was always a massive thing for us last season.”

Jarrow captain Luke Hudson will miss the game as he serves the first game of a three-match suspension for the controversial red card he received against Yarm and Eaglescliffe last weekend.

Crooks hands warning to Boldon ahead of West End test

Boldon CA are hoping for a positive season in the Northern League's second tier (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Boldon CA have been warned against underestimating Sunderland West End ahead of Saturday’s visit to Ford Hub.

David Palmer and Dan Crooks’ side have made a promising start to the new season as Tuesday’s 3-0 home victory against FC Hartlepool stretched their unbeaten run to a fourth game and ensured they head into Saturday’s game sat in the play-off places.

There is extra motivation for Boldon after West End completed a league double over them last season with a 2-1 win at the Villa and 3-2 victory on their home patch. However, Joe Walton’s men have collected just one point from their opening four league fixtures of the current campaign and will be aiming for a first maximum of the season this weekend.

Boldon joint-manager Crooks has stressed the need for his side to build on their midweek win against Hartlepool and ensure they safely navigate their way beyond a tough test against West End.

He told The Gazette: “We are now looking ahead to Saturday and we go to West End, who did the double over us last year so we know they can beat us. They’ve had a rocky start but we won’t underestimate the quality they have.

“We come off the back of that fantastic performance against Hartlepool and the last thing we want to do is undo that by getting turned over on Saturday. We are still unbeaten, albeit after we rued missed chances against Grangetown last week, which was definitely two points dropped, but we will now look to continue our run as the two fixtures following this present a real tough task.”

Crooks has confirmed Boldon will make a late call on the fitness of Liam Heywood and revealed Lee Orr will return to contention.

