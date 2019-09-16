Willems scored in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool with a stunning strike.

The strike opened the scoring at Anfield, but the Premier League leaders claimed all three points thanks to two goals from Sadio Mane and a strike from Mo Salah.

Willems, signed on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, scored with his weaker right foot after Joelinton found him on the left side of Liverpool’s box.

Jetro Willems celebrates his goal.

“It was a nice goal,” said the 25-year-old. “I think, maybe, the nicest of my career.

“The first half, the first 20 minutes, I think we did quite well, one touch, searching for space in behind the defenders. We tried and made two mistakes. Two (mistakes) against Liverpool, after we scored early, is going to make it difficult. I think we showed we can do some things nice.”

Head coach Steve Bruce was frustrated by the errors which gifted Liverpool two of their goals.

“It is disappointing if you lose the game after scoring early, and it’s down to two mistakes,” said Willems. “Against Liverpool, if you score once, then it will be difficult, because they do score a lot of goals and they will chase it.

Steve Bruce.

“We don’t have to worry too much about this, because this was a defeat against a Champions League winner. We can be satisfied with the first half.

“We need to believe and keep working, trying. We’ve had tough games already against Arsenal, lost also because of a mistake, and we beat Tottenham and played well. We need to keep believing.”

Willems made his debut in the club’s season-opening defeat to Arsenal. The left-back initially went on in the wrong position after a “miscommunication” with Bruce.

“It was not a mix-up over the position, it was a miscommunication with me and to me,” said Willems, a close friend of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.