Joint-manager Crooks 'delighted' as Boldon CA complete survival bid

There was a busy weekend of action across the Northern League.

Boldon CA officially secured their Northern League Division Two status with a spirited performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at title challenges Yarm and Eaglescliffe.

The threat of relegation back into the Wearside League was looming when joint-managers Dan Crooks and David Palmer took charge earlier in the season - but the duo have coaxed a major improvement out of their new look squad and a fine run of form that culminated in Saturday’s draw on Teesside has ensured Boldon will compete in the Northern League once again next season.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Speaking after the draw, Crooks hailed the spirit and desire of his players and expressed his delight over the successful outcome of their battle against relegation.

He told The Gazette: “We are delighted with the performance of the team against what was a valiant effort from Yarm to break us down. We defended very well and had a couple chances to nick all three points but ultimately very happy with the point. Ollie Walker in goal had the game of all games, namely the penalty save and a double save he made a few minutes later which left every single person in attendance with their hands on their head in disbelief! We are ten points clear of the drop and mathematically safe, which honestly seemed a million miles away at times at the start of our tenure but do it with a few games to spare is testament to the togetherness of the dressing room.”

Another big occasion lies in wait for Boldon this week as they host local rivals Jarrow in the quarter-final of the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup on Tuesday night.

Malia praises Jarrow after hard-earned win at RCA

Kennie Malia cut a frustrated figure for large parts of Jarrow’s narrow win at Sunderland RCA on Saturday - but was delighted to see his side finally break down their hosts to claim all three points.

The game remained goalless at half-time despite Malia’s men created several chances to open the scoring - but the breakthrough arrived 11 minutes after the restart when Callum Johnston fired home at the far post after the hosts failed to deal with a free-kick into their area. After seeing out the game to secure yet another win, Jarrow were handed a further boost when they left the pitch to discover second placed Yarm and Eaglescliffe had been held to a draw by Boldon.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Malia was just happy to focus on his own side after the game and he was pleased to see his players get a maximum reward for the persistence they had shown on Wearside.

He told The Gazette: “It was a largely frustrating game and we could and should of been out of sight in the first 30 minutes of the game. Some very good saves from their goalkeeper prevented us from doing that but we have to admit we were also very wasteful with some chances. We were just about to make some changes before we finally got the goal we deserved and from there on we then seen the game out quite well to claim the points and earn yet another clean sheet.”

Jarrow will now turn their focus towards Tuesday night’s Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup quarter-final at local rivals Boldon CA.