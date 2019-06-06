Jonas Gutierrez has an emotional message for Newcastle United fans

Jonas Gutierrez is “missing” Newcastle United – four years after leaving the club.

The winger has posted a message to fans on social media sites Twitter and Instagram.

“Missing one time, one moment @nufc,” said 35-year-old Gutierrez. “Always in my heart.”

Gutierrez was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2014 after returning from a loan at Norwich City.

The former Argentina international eventually made a playing comeback for the club late in the 2014-15 campaign.

And Gutierrez, memorably, scored scored one goal and set up another on his last appearance against West Ham United as the club secured its Premier League status on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, former United captain Fabricio Coloccini, 37, has signed a new two-year deal at Argentinian club San Lorenzo.