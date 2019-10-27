Jonas Gutierrez sends emotional message to Newcastle United fans
Jonas Gutierrez has sent a message to Newcastle United fans.
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 10:28 am
The winger left St James’s Park in 2015 after scoring the goal that kept the club in the Premier League.
Gutierrez, now playing in his native Argentina, tweeted a link to a story about five memorable victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 36-year-old had scored in two of them in 2011.
Gutierrez tweeted: “Beautiful and pleasant memories. Many thanks to the @NUFC and all their supporters, always in my heart. We will meet soon.”