Jonjo Shelvey.

Shelvey was recalled to Steve Bruce’s starting XI for yesterday’s game against boyhood club West Ham United at the London Stadium.

And the midfielder scored with a superb free-kick in the club’s 3-2 win and delivered the set-piece which led to the club’s first goal, which was scored by Ciaran Clark.

Shelvey, 27, had previously scored in Newcastle’s defeat to Norwich City in August – and in the club’s 4-0 win over Fulham on the final day of last season.

“It’s just nice to play a game, to be honest,” Shelvey told NUFC TV. “It’s been probably five weeks, and I felt a bit leggy towards the end of the game. I’ve kept my head down and kept working hard and just waited for an opportunity.

“Hopefully, I’ve done well enough to keep my place for next week. It just makes it more satisfying with a nice free-kick.”

Asked about his goalscoring record in the league, Shelvey said: “The more goals you score, the more you’re going to get into the team. The goals are coming from everywhere, to be fair. They’re spread out. Feddy (Federico Fernandez) and Clarky scored.”

Shelvey also revealed after the game that he had been doing extra fitness work at home during his time out of Bruce’s team.