Joselu admits Newcastle's 'situation is not good' - but insists the squad, staff and club are 'together' ahead of vital West Ham trip

Relegation-threatened Newcastle's current predicament is far from perfect, according to frontman Joselu.

But the Spanish striker insists the Magpies squad, staff and a club as a whole remain UNITED ahead of their potentially crucial trip to West Ham United's London Stadium on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez's men are on a horror run of eight defeats in their last nine. Their only point in that sequence coming against West Brom at the Hawthorns from two goals behind.

Heading south the mood music around United is far from positive.

But Joselu thinks there was enough positives to take from the Arsenal loss last weekend to travel south with some optimism.

A shot of Joselu's goal against West Ham from earlier this season - his first in black and white

"It is very, very important. We need to take the three points we need to win," he said.

Joselu has kept Aleksandar Mitrovic out of the Newcastle United team

"We know that it is difficult because the situation is not good.

"The team, the club staff the we are all together. We keep fighting for the three points."

Former Real Madrid, Deportivo and Stoke City striker Joselu continued: "We know how West Ham play and we know how we play. We need to play well, stay calm in the game and score more goals than West Ham.

"Every game in the Premier League game is difficult, we know that. We need to win. We are away and we want to take the three points from West Ham's stadium."

Joselu nets against Leicester City - his third goal in 17 games

Reflecting back on last week's 1-0 defeat, Joselu said the United squad were far from despondent, despite not bringing their poor run to an end.

"We know these games against the big teams will be difficult but we had our chances," he said.

"The second half was very good. The first half we have mistakes - this is normal playing against the big teams.

"We have to keep going and take the character from the second half and for sure the points will come."