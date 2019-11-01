Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka signed a new deal at the club after months of discussions.

And head coach Steve Bruce wants to see Sean and Matty Longstaff commit their long-term futures to United, while Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are also in line for new deals. Managing director Charnley is leading the talks.

Bruce said: “It took Martin the best part of three months. I keep saying conversations are ongoing – the two Longstaff brothers are there for everybody to see. That’ll keep on going. You don’t want to lose your best players, that’s for sure, and Lee’s working behind the scenes and will keep working.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Longstaff will miss tomorrow’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium through suspension after being sent off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.