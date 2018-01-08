Bell double earns Boldon victory over table toppers

Boldon CA came away with a fantastic 3-2 away win when they made the long trip to play TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League leaders Cleator Moor Celtic.

Adam Bell opened the scoring for the visitors on the half hour. On the hour mark, it was 2-0 to Boldon when Neil Crammon finished well.

Five minutes later, Bell scored his second to make it comfortable for Boldon.

However, Cleator Moor came back strongly. Ryan Hall pulled one back for Celtic.

And with 10 minutes left on the clock, Adam Telfer added a second, but the visitors held on for a crucial win which puts them third in the league, just six points behind Celtic.

Secretary Kevin Oliver said: “It’s a long way to go and the pitch was heavy, and they came at us from the start, but we defended well and counter attacked brilliantly.

“Late on in the game, they put three strikers on and blitzed us from all angles, but we held on for a brilliant three points.”

Hebburn Town Reserves are now level on points with Cleator Moor at the top after a narrow 2-1 win over Wolviston.

However, it was the visitors who went ahead when Junior Massandi fired them in front in the 35th minute.

On the hour mark, Hebburn got their equaliser when Ryan Bolam found the net to level things up.

With just seven minutes left on the clock, Nathan Sinclair fired home the winner to claim three vital points.

South Shields Reserves travelled to Stokesley SC and came away with a narrow 2-1 victory.

David Graham beat goalkeeper Kieron Ezard to make it 1-0 and it was not until the 70th minute when Ashley McCarthy equalised for the home side.

The winner came with just nine minutes on the clock, when Graham scored his second of the game, to take home all the three points.

The Monkwearmouth Charity Cup first round match between Harton and Westoe CW and Richmond Town was postponed.

As too was the Ebac Northern League Division One match between Newton Aycliffe versus Jarrow Roofing BCA, and also in Division Two, Jarrow versus Heaton Stannington also fell foul of the weather.