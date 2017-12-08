Bolam eyes Hebburn Town Reserves progress in cup

Hebburn Town Reserves make the journey to Richmond Town for their TWR Shipowners Charity Cup tie with a full strength squad to choose from.

Manager Kevin Bolam said: “I have a fully fit squad this weekend, though we will be missing Jamie Lawson, who will be working.

“We face a tough game against Richmond in the quarter-final of the cup, but we will be hoping to progress further.”

The Dalesmen are without the suspended Michael Gunnell, who was sent off against the same opposition last time out.

Reece Allison will be missing, however, Dave Gibson will be available having been cup tied last time the two sides met, which was in the Alan Hood Charity cup semi-final defeat, and manager Jonathan Kellett hopes to have Lois Benoit back, after almost two months out with a knee injury.