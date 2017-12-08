Boldon CA boss Mossa wants to end Hartlepool jinx

Boldon CA manager Paul Mossa hopes his side can get over the jinx of playing at Hartlepool’s home ground Grayfields, having lost twice there this season already, when the pair go head-to-head in the Durham Trophy (1.30pm).

New signing Jack Young will travel and hopes to get a start, after impressing last time out and striker Michael Young hopes to pass a fitness test to be available.

Hartlepool will have the same squad available as selected for the postponed game last weekend, and the good thing is that, all their injured players have had extra time to recover.