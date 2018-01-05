Campbell and Myers back to raise Jarrow Roofing

Jarrow Roofing travel to Newton Aycliffe knowing they must start picking up Northern League Division One points in 2018.

With Roofing controversially losing out in their last game of 2017, a 4-3 defeat at Marske United before their final two scheduled games of the year were postponed, Penrith have stole a march on the South Tynesiders to swap places with them in the relegation zone.

But with Aycliffe only two places above them, Roofing have the opportunity to start getting points on the board and closing the gap on teams who they have games in hand on.

“Aycliffe may be in a little bit of a better position than us, but their form has been up and down this season,” Roofing supremo Richie McLoughlin said.

“They have been gathering points here and there though, which is something we have struggled to do.

“We have 20 games left to play this season and nothing will be decided on Saturday or on Tuesday night when we host Penrith.

“We will keep going as it doesn’t matter who you face in this division, they are all hard games. My aim is to collect as many points as possible over the next 20 games.”

McLoughlin has been active this week, re-signing John Campbell and Anth Myers.

Myers left in November to join Hebburn Town, but has quickly returned to Boldon, while Campbell has been signed from Whitby Town for a third spell with the Roofers.

Campbell’s first spell helped push Roofing to a pre-Christmas title challenge in 2014 before being sold to Oxford United.

Returning to the Roofers in the summer of 2015, the prolific forward was soon on his way to Newton Aycliffe and is in line for a start at his former club.

“The two signings have come at the right time, but things cannot be expected to change overnight,” McLoughlin added.

“We just need to keep our heads, select the right team and leave it to the players to do their jobs.”

Roofing travel down the A1 with Dennis Knight, Iulian Petrache and Paul Garthwaite suspended, while Oli Leedham misses out due to injury, but Liam Anderson returns to the squad.