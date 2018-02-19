Carroll, Bell and Solman ease Boldon CA to victory

Boldon CA remain fourth in the TWR Wearside Football League after a 3-1 home win over Hartlepool.

Shaun Carroll opened the scoring when his shot found the net, on the half hour mark.

Ten minutes later, Dominic Solman fired in a shot which beat goalkeeper Josh Noble, to double their score.

Although Pools’ substitute Michael Snowdon pulled one back, with 10 minutes remaining, Adam Bell made the game safe in the two minutes from time when he beat keeper Noble to make it 3-1.

South Shields Reserves remain six points above the bottom three, after losing at Richmond Town by 3-0.

Striker Simon Pinkney scored twice for the Dalesmen, both with headers, and Scott Ryan rounded off the scoring with a goal after 63 minutes.

Harton and Westoe CW leapfrogged their opponents Annfield Plain, when they beat them by 3-2.

The opening goal was scored on 15 minutes, direct from a corner, when Charlie Raby’s cross went straight in.

Annfield then equalised on 23 minutes with a left-footed shot by Carl Malpass.

The visitors took the lead just after half-time when a shot by Kieran McPherson found the net.

However, Harton equalised with 10 minutes left, when a left-footed shot by Brandon Kirkbride, made it 2-2.

The winner came in the final minute of the game when Kirkbride smashed home a right-foot shot, beating goalkeeper Ryan Mason.