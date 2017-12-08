Harton and Westoe bring in winger to Cook up a storm

Harton and Westoe CW are at home to Annfield Plain in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League.

Westoe chairman Malcolm Cooper said: “Our new signing Will Cook will come straight into the squad.

“He came to us from Blyth Spartans Reserves and is described as a pacey winger, with an eye for goal.

“Andrew Burdon is unavailable, but apart from that, we have a full squad to select from.”

South Shields Reserves are just seven points above the bottom three and will be looking for a win, when they visit Darlington Reserves.

Darlington are in seventh place and need to start putting a run together, to chase down the promotion pack.