Hebburn Town Reserves hit the summit, but only for a couple of hours

Hebburn Town Reserves hit top spot for just a few hours on Friday night when they claimed a 3-1 home win over Harton and Westoe CW 3-1 in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League.

It was the home side that took the lead when Nathan Richardson scored right on half time.

Richardson then smashed in his second goal to put Reserves in control of the tie.

Gary Crutwell made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the second half, before Harton pulled one back with a consolation goal in the 73rd minute.

However, Cleator Moor Celtic returned back to the top of the league with a comfortable 3-0 win at Richmond Town, thanks to goals from Callum Birdsall (2) and Bradley Rooney.

South Shields Reserves dropped a place to fifth bottom when they lost 2-1 at home to Darlington Reserves.

Darlington raced into a 2-0 lead within half an hour after Lee Hume smashed in a 25 yard free-kick past goalkeeper Jack Ramage.

Myles Swift scored the second following a defensive mix-up from a corner to take a hold of the game.

Although South Shields pulled one back just after half time when David Loch scored from close range to beat goalkeeper Aaron Skelton, the visitors were worthy of the three points, and with the victory move up to sixth place in the league.

The games between Silksworth CW v Annfield Plain, Boldon CA v Stokesley SC and Prudhoe Town v Redcar Athletic were all postponed.

l In an incredible Ebac Northern League Division One match at the Daren Persson Stadium, North Shields beat Jarrow Roofing BCA by 6-5, having been 5-2 down with just 17 minutes left on the clock.

They had been ahead twice earlier, when Dean Holmes and an own goal were cancelled out by two goals from Dennis Knight and Liam Anderson.

Roofing then went 5-2 up with another three goals from Knight to claim four in the match.

However, Gareth Bainbridge struck twice, and then Dean Holmes scored twice in stoppage time, the last goal a volley to secure a dramatic win for the Robins.