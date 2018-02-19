Jarrow punished after disappointing first half performance

Jarrow succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion in the Ebac Northern League Division Two encounter.

The visitors raced into a stunning 3-0 lead following three first half goals from Lee Crammond, Tyler Davis and Philip Hodges.

Jarrow came out fighting in the second half and scored twice through Darren Morton and Peter Kane.

However, Albion held on for the rest of the half, and some heavy pressure, to claim the three points.

Jarrow boss Dave Bell said: “We found ourselves 3-0 down after 25 minutes, in which two of thee goals were scored directly from corners.

“We had a few chances in the first half, but failed to take any of them.

“Overall, we were no where near good enough in the first half.

“We started the second very well and pulled two goals back inside the first 10 minutes through Morton, who followed up from a Luke Collins header, and a strike from Kane.

“However, we could not find an equaliser after we gave ourselves too much to do.

“I cannot fault the effort of the players in the second half, but we are disappointed with the result.

“But again, we take positives from the game and go to Billingham tomorrow night looking to get back to winning ways.”

Thornaby are up to fifth following a 5-1 demolition of one of Jarrow’s rivals West Allotment Celtic, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Although Celtic went ahead through a John Watson goal, Kallum Hannah bagged two goals in reply and further efforts from Lewis Murphy, Daniel Chapman and Michael James, sealed the win comfortably after Colin McKenzie was sent off.

The games between Chester-le-Street v Esh Winning, Tow Law Town v Bedlington Terriers, Blyth AFC v Whickham, Northallerton Town v Willington and Brandon United v Heaton Stannington were all postponed due to the weather.

Elsewhere in the division, Durham City eased to a 5-1 win over Crook Town, Easington Colliery defeated Darlington RA 4-1.