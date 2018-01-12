Jarrow Roofing boss urges team to cut out errors, but is positive things will improve

Jarrow Roofing face a difficult trip to third-place Shildon tomorrow and they will be looking to end a poor run of form, stretching back to a last league victory in November.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 home loss at the hands of Penrith leave the Roofers third bottom and nine points from safety in the Northern League Division One.

Yet joint manager Richie McLoughlin remains positive that his side will climb out of trouble with 19 matches left to play and games in hand on those just above the relegation zone.

“It’s going to be a hard test for us at Shildon as they are flying high, but we will give it all we have and look to take the game to them.

“Our aim is to get something out of the game, but our workrate must be better than on Tuesday.

“Penrith played well against us, but we were doing OK until we gave a sloppy goal away.

“We must cut out those errors.”

Shildon are looking for promotion from the Northern League, but find themselves 16 points off leaders Morpeth Town.

Second placed Marske United are a point ahead of the Railwaymen and have five games in hand, meaning there’s no room for error at Dean Street for the home side.

Roofing will be boosted by the return of top scorer Dennis Knight, while Iulian Petrache also returns from suspension, with Oli Leedham also looking to return from injury.

The Roofers also have Chris Winn back in contention, with the forward returning for a 10 minute spell on Tuesday as he builds up his fitness after a knee injury kept him out since August.

John Campbell is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury on Tuesday night that forced him off after just 16 minutes.