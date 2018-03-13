Jarrow Roofing boss wants 100% commitment from squad

Jarrow Roofing travel to Newton Aycliffe in the Ebac Northern League Division One tonight with joint-manager Richie McLoughlin looking for total concentration from his side.

Aycliffe enjoyed a 2-1 win at FA Vase semi-finalists Stockton Town on Saturday, with the Roofing supremo believing their “luck has changed” as they pull clear of the relegation zone, putting 10 points between them and the Roofers.

A 3-0 home win for Penrith also saw the Cumbrians climbing four points clear of third-bottom Roofing, with the South Tynesiders hoping tonight’s game goes ahead as they look to take advantage of the four games they have in hand.

“It’s going to be a tough game and you can sense that Aycliffe’s luck has changed – they had a good result on Saturday,” said McLoughlin.

“But I’m sure we can give them a good game, providing we concentrate on the one thing we are at the club for and that’s to play football.

“Even though 95% of our players are doing a great job, it would be nice to see 100% commitment from the squad.”

McLoughlin has also called on his side to start showing their true capabilities as the league enters its closing, and packed, run in.

“We need to show other teams what we can achieve,” he added.

“We would probably win most games because we have the players to do that, but we need to concentrate more on football.”

Shaun Vipond and Dan Regan miss out, while Davey Palmer faces a fitness test.

However, Iulian Petrache returns for Roofing.

Elsewhere, Jarrow hope to return to action tonight when they are scheduled to travel to Division Two promotion-chasers Tow Law Town. There is likely to be a pitch inspection, however.

l South Shields’ game last night at Atherton was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch – their third cancellation in five days.